Dhruv Jurel pummelled with ‘villain’ tag, blamed for ‘selfish’ act in RR’s loss by fans: ‘Why did he deny that run?’

Rajasthan Royals batter Dhruv Jurel, on Wednesday, was shown no mercy by fans on social media after team lost via Super Over against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Jurel was blamed and called ‘selfish’ by netizens for denying a run to Shimron Hetmyer, which played a decisive role in Delhi defending nine runs in the final over of the match and forcing a tie-breaker. Dhruv Jurel blamed by fans for RR's loss

Mitchell Starc was given the responsibility to defend nine runs in the final over of Rajasthan's chase in Delhi. After the Aussie bowled to perfection with his mix of line and length against Jurel and Hetmyer, Rajasthan were eventually left with three required from the final two balls. Starc then dished out a fine yorker on middle as Hetmyer punched it through the cover, past Tristan Stubbs, who immediately took off to collect the ball and throw it back. The West Indies international aimed for a double, but Jurel sent him back after the first run as he felt it would have been risky to go for the second run amid Stubbs making a fine stop in the deep.

Hetmyer, however, was not happy with Jurel's act. A split-screen replay of the two batters and Stubbs' fielding showed that Hetmyer's reaction was possibly right, and so were the fans' reactions. Jurel eventually failed to get two runs on the final ball as Delhi forced a Super Over. After the match ended with Delhi prevailing in the tie-break, Jurel was savaged by fans on social media and blamed for the loss.

Mitchell Starc’s double heroics in Delhi‘s win

Starc once again proved his mettle as a white-ball specialist after he inspired Delhi to a tense victory in the super over against Rajasthan Royals. After his heroics in the 20th over of Rajasthan’s chase, he starred in the Super Over as well, where he limited the visitors to just 11 for two before Lokesh Rahul and Tristan Stubbs smashed Sandeep Sharma’s first four balls for 13 runs and took Delhi on top of the points table with five wins from six games.

Rajasthan dropped to No. 8 with just two wins from seven games.