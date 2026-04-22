Did Krunal Pandya just hide his pain by laughing uproariously at the mention of ‘distant’ brother Hardik Pandya?

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have something definitely going on between them. On a RCB podcast recently, the interviewer asked him a question which can be interpreted in multiple ways. However, if you watch it again and again, you will realise that Krunal is not talking to his brother as frequently as he did before. And that he misses him, but sadly, he can’t do anything about it.

The brothers appear to have grown apart.(PTI)

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He hid his pain by guffawing, it appears.

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So, the interviewer begins by saying that last year he invited Krunal to a show, but he didn’t take it up. In reply, Krunal jokingly said he was with his RCB family. In the same light-hearted vein, the interviewer remarked, “So because you were with your RCB family, you couldn’t meet me, another RCB member.”

At that point, Krunal said, “Sometimes when you are with your RCB family, you have a lot of family members, but then you also miss some [referring to the interviewer].” Upon which the interviewer replies in two shakes, “Like your brother.”

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{{^usCountry}} Both of them thereafter laugh uproariously. Clearly, the interviewer had given it a totally different twist. And since Krunal laughed and said nothing, there might have been some truth to the rumour that both brothers are a bit distant these days. It all started at the Wankhede Stadium! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both of them thereafter laugh uproariously. Clearly, the interviewer had given it a totally different twist. And since Krunal laughed and said nothing, there might have been some truth to the rumour that both brothers are a bit distant these days. It all started at the Wankhede Stadium! {{/usCountry}}

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All this kicked off earlier this month when the Mumbai Indians played RCB at the Wankhede Stadium. Both players appeared to keep their distance a bit. In the past, whenever both brothers were together at the Indian Premier League, one could sense a lot of closeness in their relationship.

Then Krunal bowled him a bouncer. This IPL, he has been bowling those bouncers as a surprise weapon, but one would have thought he would be a little nicer to his brother. Pandya, in his turn, ducked under the ball; however, he looked a bit stunned. He appeared to be saying, “What the hell, brother!”

Then, when Hardik got out, Krunal, who had no role in his dismissal, was particularly charged up in his celebration. On his way back, Hardik appeared to be a bit confused by that kind of celebration. Anyway, social media was inundated by rift rumours after that.

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There is no end in sight, if truth be told. Till one of them clarifies, this will continue. It’s top-notch fodder for the media.

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