Did Virat Kohli decline captaincy and take Rajat Patidar's name? Andy Flower reveals discussion with RCB legend

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), on Thursday, ended months of anticipation as they named Rajat Patidar as their new captain for the upcoming 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The announcement was contrary to the wide speculation since the mega auction in November last year that Virat Kohli was all set to return as RCB skipper after the franchise parted ways with Faf du Plessis, who led RCB in the last three seasons. It even sparked rumours on whether Kohli declined the leadership role and suggested Patidar's name. Head coach Andy Flower cleared the air as he revealed the discussion he had with Kohli. Rajat Patidar (left) is RCB's new captain

After team director Mo Bobat revealed following the announcement that Kohli, who had relinquished the captaincy role after the 2021 season, was considered by the team management to lead the side yet again, Flower disclosed his discussion with the 36-year-old.

Speaking to the media at an event in Bengaluru, the Zimbabwe legend opened up on the "maturity and integrity" shown by Kohli in his discussion on RCB captaincy and what he thinks of Patidar as a leadership option.

"In our discussions with Virat, I thought the integrity and maturity he showed as a man in our discussions regarding the subject, is what I had expected. I really enjoyed talking with him, one of the things that stood out was the energy and passion that he is looking forward to this IPL with. He obviously likes Rajat, respects Rajat both as a person and a player. I think that relationship will be very important and I think you saw in the video earlier, the authencity with which he spoke. I have a lot of respect for Virat. My experience with him last season, in the first half we were struggling, he was exceptional in changing the fortunes. That experience with him last season only made my respect for him grow," he said.

Patidar becomes RCB's 9th captain

The Madhya Pradesh batter will be the franchise's ninth skipper in IPL, but it will be his maiden stint in the role in the tournament. His previous experience as a captain came in the 2024/25 domestic season, where he led Madhya Pradesh in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy. Patidar was the second-highest run-getter in the 20-over tournament, scoring 428 runs at a strike rate of 186.08, where the team finished runners-up.

"I had a conversation with Mo last year," Patidar said. "I told him before getting the captaincy of RCB, I want to captain a state team. When they told me about this, that it could be between Virat and Rajat, I was happy. I can't express my reaction.

"I really feel good right now. If I talk about my way of captaincy, I'm not that much expressive, but at the same time, I'm aware of the situation of the matches. So I think for me it's important to back my players and stand with them and give the sort of involvement where they feel relaxed and confident. So yeah, I'm lucky that I am surrounded by one of the best people in the team and we have a group of leaders as well where their experience and ideas will definitely help in my new leadership role and growth as an individual also."