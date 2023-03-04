'Did you get sent home for upsetting...?': Mark Waugh brutally trolled for commentary tiff with Shastri, Karthik

Former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh was reportedly a last-minute addition to the commentary roster for the first two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series following the removal from ex-skipper Michael Clarke following a personal incident. Waugh joined compatriot Matthew Hayden in the commentary box before he was replaced by Mitchell Johnson for the last two matches. During his stay in India, Waugh managed to grab headlines when he had a tiff with India commentators Ravi Shastri and Dinesh Karthik, leading to reports that the Aussie legend was sent home. And although, Waugh vehemently denied it, he was brutally trolled by the anchor of Fox Cricket when he joined the proceedings for the third match.

During one of their discussions, Fox Cricket co-host Brendan Julian poked fun at Waugh saying that “Good to see you back”, leaving fellow former Aussie cricketer Brad Haddin in splits. Waugh sighed: “Got sent home apparently”.

Julian then took a hilarious dig asking: “Did you get sent home for upsetting people over there?”

Waugh: “No, I did not, not at all. I did not get sent home.”

Julian: “I thought you did get sent home.”

Haddin: “Naughty boy corner.”

Julian: “So for anyone out there reading the papers or online, he did not get sent home.”

Waugh: “Why would I? Why would I get sent home?”

Julian: “I’ve just been reading it online.”

Waugh: “Well you’ve been reading the wrong stuff. I did not get sent home.”

In the first Test match, Karthik asked Waugh to make a prediction on the Border-Gavaskar series before Shastri gave a reminder to the Aussie for his '4-0' prediction of the 2020/21 Test contest which India had won 2-1.

In the next match, Karthik and Waugh engaged in a banter over the fielding placement. And after a series of to-and-fro comments, Waugh said: “I didn’t know this was a press conference.”

