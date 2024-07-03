Dinesh Karthik counters Navjot Sidhu's 'Virat Kohli' claim with priceless Bumrah remark: 'He's more valuable than...'

Jasprit Bumrah has received praise from all corners after playing a pivotal role in India's T20 World Cup triumph. Bumrah proved to be the MVP at the big stage for the Indian team to end their ICC title drought. He was the standout bowler in the tournament and performed consistently well throughout the tournaments. Whatever the conditions or situations were put in front of him, Bumrah raised his hands and stood tall against all odds. He finished the tournament with 15 wickets in 8 matches, but it was his economy which was mind-boggling for many after playing an entire tournament - 4.18. India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammate Virat Kohli during T20 World Cup final.(AFP)

He also produced a special performance in the mega final when things were going the Proteas way. Bumrah was brought back into the attack in the 16th over when South Africa needed run-a-ball 30 in the last five overs. Hee gave just six runs in his last two overs (16th and 18th) and dismissed Marco Jansen to shift the momentum in India's way.

Veteran India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik heaped massive praise on Bumrah and said he is more valuable than a Kohinoor diamond while referring him as the greatest all-format bowler.

“When I was on air, I said he is more valuable than a Kohinoor diamond. Genuinely, he is the greatest all-format bowler at the moment in world cricket. Under pressure to come and keep performing time and time again, not many can do that,” Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

He further called the 30-year-old paceman a perfect asset for any captain who can produce results in any condition.

“He’s a captain’s dream—someone who wins at any stage, any play of the match—that’s what makes him so special. Brilliant, fantabulous—that’s the word for him,” he added.

Earlier, another India star received similar praise from Navjot Singh Sidhu, who called Virat Kohli a Kohinoor of India during the initial stage of the T20 World Cup.

'Virat Kohli is the pride of India and world cricket. India had Kohinoor in the past, now India has Virat Kohli," said Sidhu on Star Sports.

Meanwhile, Kohli announced his retirement from T20Is during his speech after winning the Player of the Match award in the final as he scored 76 runs off 59 balls. His gritty knock helped India post a challenging total - 176/7 on the scoreboard, which the Indian pacers defended amid a roller-coaster ride.