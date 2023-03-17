Dinesh Karthik's million-dollar reaction after Yuvraj shares picture with 'champion' Rishabh Pant: 'No one can...'

Team India's star former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Thursday posted a picture with Rishabh Pant, who is currently away from action after facing severe injuries in a car crash. Pant's car had collided with a road divider on the morning of December 30 last year, leaving him with multiple injuries in leg, back, and head. Pant has since been treated in two major hospitals in Dehradun and Mumbai, and is currently undergoing recovery. Yuvraj Singh (L) with Rishabh Pant(Twitter/YUVSTRONG12)

Posting a picture with Pant – who had a bandage on his right foot – Yuvraj wrote, “On to baby steps !!! This champion is going to rise again .was good catching up and having a laugh what a guy positive and funny always !! More power to you @RishabhPant17.”

Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter to give a heartwarming reaction to the picture. The India wicketkeeper wrote, “Lovely. So happy to see this. Noone can inspire Rishabh more than the man who staged one of the greatest comebacks in sport. More power to both.”

Pant had been one of the key members of the Indian team before his accident, and had played a key role in India's 2-0 Test series win over Bangladesh days before the crash. In Pant's absence, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan took his place as first-choice wicketkeepers in ODIs and T20Is respectively, while KS Bharat donned the wicketkeeping gloves in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where India won 2-1.

The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, meanwhile, keeps the fans updated with his recovery process; earlier this week, Pant posted his first video since the crash where he could be seen walking with crutch inside a swimming pool. Pant had confirmed in January earlier this year that his surgery was successful.

“I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. Just wanted to let everyone know that my surgery was successful, and I am grateful to be on the road to recovery. My spirits are high, and I'm feeling better every day and I wanted to extend my gratitude to all of you for your kind words, support, and positive energy during this difficult time,” Pant had written on his official Instagram account.

While there has been no official confirmation on his return to the sport, it is likely that Pant will miss a major part of India's cricketing action this year that could also include the ODI World Cup in October-November.

