Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Dinesh Karthik sanctioned for breaching IPL Code of Conduct
cricket

Dinesh Karthik sanctioned for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

“Dinesh Karthik from Royal Challengers Bangalore has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s Eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants on May 25th at Eden Gardens, Kolkata,” IPL said in an official statement on Friday.
Dinesh Karthik of Royal Challengers Bangalore(PTI)
Published on May 27, 2022 02:57 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Royal Challengers Bangalore's wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik was reprimanded for breaching IPL Code of Conduct in the IPL 2022 Eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants. 

“Dinesh Karthik from Royal Challengers Bangalore has been reprimanded for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s Eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants on May 25th at Eden Gardens, Kolkata,” IPL said in an official statement on Friday.

Karthik's breach was catagorised as a Level 1 offence, for which the match referee's decision is final. The veteran right-hander accepted the sanction.

Also Read | RR come up with epic wish on Shastri's b'day, get reply from ex-India coach

“Mr. Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the statement further added.

The official release did not mention the exact reason for reprimanding Karthik but in all likelihood it was because of the right-hander's reaction for failing to make contact off an Avesh Khan delivery in the last over the RCB innings.

RELATED STORIES

Karthik shuffled across to try and play the ramp shot but did not make any contact. He was livid with himself and shouted in anger.

Karthik remained unbeaten on 37 off 23 balls and forged a breathtaking 92-run stand with centurion Rajat Patidar (112*) for the fifth wicket off just 41 balls to power RCB to 207/4. The total proved to be too much for LSG as RCB won the match by 14 runs.

The 2016 finalists will next face Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 match in Ahmedabad on Friday for a spot in the finals. The winner of the match will take on Gujarat Titans for the IPL 2022 title on Sunday.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
dinesh karthik royal challengers bangalore
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP