Karthik's 'specific training' decoded as explosive IPL 2024 form spark T20WC debate: '…you don't lose that ability'

Former Australia skipper Aaron Finch decoded Dinesh Karthik's approach with the bat in the ongoing season of IPL and his role at Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Karthik, who had a quiet last season, has been once again flourishing at the finisher's role for RCB and putting up a fight for his side in almost every match with the bat. The veteran wicketkeeper has been smashing the bowlers all around the park with his ability to bat 360-degree which is making things difficult for the opposition to stop him. Dinesh Karthik has been in incredible form this season.(AFP)

On Monday night, Karthik enthralled the M Chinnaswamy audience with another blinder of a knock in the mammoth 288-run chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The veteran wicketkeeper batter fought hard for his team with the 83-run knock off 35 balls and took the game closer but the game slipped away completely from RCB's reach after his dismissal. During his stay in the middle, Karthik scored runs all around the park and smashed 5 fours and 7 sixes.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

He has smashed 226 runs in 7 matches at an astonishing strike rate of 205.45.

Finch asserted that the experience Karthik had is working in his favour now which is allowing him to play with a clear mindset.

"We'll once you've got 20, 25 years of experience behind you, and you've got that bulk of balls you've hit throughout your whole career since your five years old, you don't lose that ability to bat," Finch said on Star Sports.

Also Read | Dinesh Karthik as much in the mix for T20 World Cup as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli but only if...

The 2021 T20 World Cup-winning skipper suggested that when a batter has played so much cricket then he starts training specifically and does not overburden themselves.

"So I think it works in their favour because they train specifically for that role which they play for their team, that's it. They don't over train, they aren't trying to improve on their skills or they aren't trying to improvise anymore, they just train specifically and that should be a lesson for players around the world, that you have to be really specific with your preparation and how you go about it," Finch added.

The veteran Aussie batter further mentioned why it is important for any player to enter the middle with a clear mindset.

"You can hit as many balls as you want, if you walk out to the middle with a clouded mind or are not fresh, you're going to find it hard no matter how well you're playing," he added.