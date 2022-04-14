Dinesh Karthik tweets golden reaction after Sachin Tendulkar says 'very few can pick up line and length quicker than DK'

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won three out of their first five matches of the IPL 2022 and while everyone has chipped in effectively, one name that stands out is Dinesh Karthik. The veteran wicketkeeper batter has been in phenomenal touch so far in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League with scores of 32*, 14*, 44*, 7* and 34 which adds up to 131 runs from five matches at a stunning average of 131. He has been dismissed only once and has taken up the role of RCB's finisher in at least three innings out of five. Karthik, who was bought for ₹5.5 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction, has proved his worth and his brilliant run has sparked discussion about his potential return to the Indian team. (Also Read: South Africa legend argues 'mental strain' of India captaincy could be taking toll on Rohit Sharma in IPL)

While Karthik has earned praises from the likes of Virender Sehwag, Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar and more, the one compliment that he seems to be cherishing the most has come from none other than former captain and DK's ex-India teammate, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. While reviewing the IPL 2022 match between RCB and Chennai Super Kings, Tendulkar lavished special praise for Karthik, calling him a 360-degree player.

"RCB have a dangerous player in the lower-order in Dinesh Karthik. Karthik has the ability to play 360 degrees, be it against spinner or fast bowler. When he started attacking, he literally did it from the first ball. And it doesn't look as if he had made up his mind early that 'I will hit this ball towards midwicket or above covers'. He looks at the ball and hits it; and the speed at which he is picking the line and length, very few batters in world cricket can read line and length quicker than DK," Tendulkar said in a video uploaded on 100MB app and YouTube.

That feeling of being on cloud 9 when the G.O.A.T of cricket appreciates you ❤️☺️ https://t.co/EsoaWIafVV — DK (@DineshKarthik) April 14, 2022

An over-the-moon Karthik seemed overjoyed with Tendulkar's compliment and shared his reaction through an epic tweet. "That feeling of being on cloud 9 when the G.O.A.T of cricket appreciates you," tweeted Karthik.

Karthik, who was last year, removed as captain of Kolkata Knight Riders and replaced by Eoin Morgan as the captain of the team, has had a few average seasons in the IPL, scoring 243 runs in 2019, 169 in 2020 and 223 in 2021. This year, however, moving to RCB has worked wonders for him as he has continuously produced cameos lower down the order.