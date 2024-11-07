Bridgetown [Barbados], : Skipper Liam Livingstone reflected on England's ODI series defeat to West Indies and said that it was disappointing but there were good moments for them. "Disappointing end to the series but...": England skipper Livingstone after defeat to Windies in 3rd ODI

Brandon King and Keacy Carty powered West Indies to an eight-wicket win over England in the third ODI match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

With the victory in the final game, the Caribbeans sealed a 2-1 series win over the Three Lions.

Livingstone ended the ODI series as the second-highest run-getter after scoring 178 runs at a strike rate of 120.27 from the three ODI matches.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Livingstone said that there were lots of lessons and experiences for the Three Lions from the ODI series defeat. He added that many players were missing due to injuries.

"I think we fought back really well, the boys batted really well at the end. Disappointing end to the series but there were good moments in this series for us. Lots of lessons and experiences from this series, a lot to learn as well. We were missing a lot of players in this series, a lot of new players in this series for us and they will learn a hell lot from it. It's a big honour to lead your country," Livingstone said.

Recapping the match, after winning the toss, West Indies decided to field against England.

England opener Phil Salt gave the Three Lions a fiery start. The wicketkeeper-batter was the highest run-getter for England.

In the middle order, the visitors failed to cement a partnership and could only put up 263/8 on the scoreboard in the first innings.

Matthew Forde led the Caribbean bowling attack picking up three wickets for 35 runs.

During the run chase, Brandon King and Keacy Carty helped the Windies clinch an eight-wicket win.

The English bowlers were sluggish in the second innings and failed to defend 264 runs. Reece Topley and Jamie Overton were the bowlers who could manage to pick wickets for England. In the end, the Three Lions conceded an eight-wicket defeat in the third ODI match.

