Dallas [US], : Canada and Nepal kicked off the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up action at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas on Monday, with the former steamrolling their way to a 63-run victory. Disciplined Canada plot perfect start to T20 WC preparation with win over Nepal in warm-up match

Readying for their first T20 World Cup appearance, the North Americans played out an ideal warm-up match with challenges and fightback in equal measure.

After being put in to bat first, Canada lit up the first innings with great ball striking on display as they smashed away at 9.15 runs per over.

Nicholas Kirton was the first to shine. Coming in at number four, the left-handed batter played a pivotal role in advancing Canada's innings with well-timed shots, hitting four fours and two sixes in his knock of 52 off 39 balls.

Rayyan Pathan, batting at number three for Canada, played only a ball before he grabbed his hamstring and decided to retire hurt, in view of avoiding serious damage.

Despite struggling at 135/7 in the 18th over, Canada finished strong by scoring 55 runs in the last three overs, thanks to destructive cameos from Ravinderpal Singh and Dillon Heyliger . Ravinderpal's extraordinary innings of 41* off 17 balls, which included four sixes and a four at a strike rate of 241.17, propelled Canada to a total of 183/7.

Nepal bowlers were shining bright in the middle overs while bowling - striking with five wickets and conceding 24 runs in the span of 27 deliveries. Canada went from 111/2 in the 14th over to 135/7 in the 18th over with Nepal's Sagar Dhakal proving to be the most economical of the lot and Abinash Bohara getting the most wickets.

In contrast, Nepal found it difficult to keep up with the required run rate of 9.2 in their chase of 184. Openers Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh found it difficult to get going.

Anil Sah was the only Nepal batter who looked comfortable in the middle, batting with a strike rate of 150 for his 24, but holed out to Navneet Dhaliwal off Pargat Singh's bowling.

Forming the middle order, captain Rohit Paudel , Sundeep Jora and Gulshan Jha - all went back to the pavilion with a single-digit score.

Heyliger returned to action with the ball this time, snaring four wickets for 20 runs. Canada's all-round show bowled Nepal out for 120, securing a 63-run win.

Pargat Singh, after dropping a catch of Karan KC, landed awkwardly on his left ankle during the 18th over. His reactions hinted towards a serious injury, with him needing to be stretchered off the field after physio tried treating him in the middle.

Immediately after this incident, Ravinderpal Singh grabbed a screamer of Kushal Malla but went down with cramps, sounding more alarms. To Canada's good fortune, Ravinderpal recovered soon and continued fielding.

Canada will be playing the Netherlands on May 31 in their next warm-up match in Dallas, meanwhile, Nepal will be going head-to-head with co-hosts USA at the same ground on May 30 .

