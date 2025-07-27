'Disgrace on BCCI! No ifs, no buts': India shamed for 'shocking' call to play Pakistan in Asia Cup, fans demand boycott

Ending months of speculation, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed on Saturday that the Asia Cup will take place this year from September 9 to September 28 in the UAE. It was further confirmed that India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group and could likely face each other thrice in the tournament. This left social media enraged as they called for the BCCI to "boycott" the Asia Cup. India could likely face Pakistan thrice in Asia Cup 2025

The reaction stemmed from the same reason that had delayed the announcement of the Asia Cup dates.

On April 22, the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, escalated bilateral hostilities. India later launched Operation Sindoor, further deepening the standoff. In the aftermath, the BCCI—hosts of the Asia Cup—suspended India's participation, pushing the tournament to the brink of cancellation. Reports also indicated that the board was waiting for government clearance, while the ACC explored alternative venues.

On Saturday, July 27, Naqvi announced the dates for the Asia Cup, which will begin in early September, with the high-voltage India-Pakistan clash scheduled for September 14. However, the announcement reignited public anger online, with many accusing the BCCI of disregarding national sentiment and demanding a boycott, citing the Pahalgam tragedy.

Asia Cup 2025 will be played in the T20 format, keeping the 2026 T20 World Cup in mind. The tournament will also feature eight teams for the first time in history.

Naqvi stated, “Hosting the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE allows fans from across Asia to come together in a setting that mirrors our region’s incredible diversity. When crowds gather to witness the tournament’s unforgettable clashes, it will be a great reminder of cricket’s power to build bridges.

“The ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup is the marquee event of Asian cricket, and we are proud to present an expanded platform this year,” Naqvi added.

“This year marks yet another milestone in ACC’s journey and a noteworthy development for cricket in Asia. With the inclusion of additional teams in the tournament, we are witnessing the game's boundaries expand, both geographically and competitively. This will be Asia Cup at its finest.”