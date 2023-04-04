Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cricket / Disney Star receives overwhelming response to IPL 2023, ratings up by 29 percent

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 04, 2023 11:52 AM IST

A total of 140 million viewers tuned in for the live broadcast on opening day, including the opening Ceremony with 130 million watching IPL 2023's first match.

Disney Star, the official television broadcaster of IPL 2023, clocked a total of 8.7 billion minutes of consumption on TV for the opening match, a massive 47 percent growth in comparison to last year. 140 million viewers tuned in for the live broadcast on opening day, which included the Opening Ceremony with 130 million watching the first match involving Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya during IPL 2023's opening game. (IPL)

"We are humbled with the overwhelming response that #IPLonStar has received from fans across the country. The massive growth in viewing time is testament to the success of our campaign, focus on building virtues of Star Sports’ broadcast, continuing dominance of linear Television as the preferred platform for uninterrupted viewing of live Cricket and most of all, the deep relationship we share with Cricket fans," said Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Disney Star.

"This also reiterates the popularity of IPL as the premier Cricket tournament in the world. We will continue to stay committed in our endeavour of serving fans through the power of storytelling, the best in-class coverage and customization at scale."

Defending champions Gujarat Titans defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in the IPL tournament opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad scored an explosive 92 runs to help CSK pile up 178/7 after they were sent to bat by GT skipper Hardik Pandya.

In reply, the Titans chased down the target in 19.2 overs with Shubman Gill scoring a 36-ball 63. Earlier, Gaikwad tonked nine sixes even though wickets fell at regular interval at the other end. For the Titans, spinner Rashid Khan (2/26) and pacers Mohammed Shami (2/29) and Alzarri Joseph (2/33) picked two wickets each.

