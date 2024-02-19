'Disrespectful to Test cricket': Vaughan, Nasser go no-holds-barred as 'smug' England taken to cleaners by Team India

After suffering a 434-run hammering against India at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, England's ‘Bazball’ approach has come under a significant scanner. Former England captains Michael Vaughan and Nasser Hussain were stern in their criticism of the side's performance in Rajkot, as it endured the heaviest defeat (by runs) under the Ben Stokes regime. England's captain Ben Stokes reacts as he leaves the field after losing his wicket to India's Ravindra Jadeja on the third day of the third Test(AP)

Vaughan was particularly critical of England's “smug” statements during the Test, stating that the side has been “disrespectful” of Test cricket. The former England captain also referred to Ben Duckett's claim that ‘Bazball’ should deserve credit for Yashasvi Jaiswal's fiery knock in the second innings – an unbeaten double century.

“Duckett reckons they deserve credit for the way Yashasvi Jaiswal is batting, as if no player in history has ever played an attacking shot. They talk about not playing for the draw, but to me that’s disrespectful to Test cricket. The draw is a crucial part of the game, and in five-Test contest has often provided the bedrock of some great series victories,” Vaughan wrote in his column in The Telegraph.

“They have to be careful that people around don’t think they are smug, or above their station. Root’s shot was another reminder that they are in a bubble. All that matters is their dressing room, and fun. There is a bit more to Test cricket than that.”

India's dominance was highlighted by an exceptional five-wicket haul from star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, supported by strong batting displays from captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, double-centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal, and debutant Sarfaraz Khan.

Despite England's initial positive and attacking 'Bazball' approach, they faltered after a promising start in the first innings and failed to mount a significant challenge in their final innings.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain, too, cautioned England to learn from Jaiswal's innings instead of claiming that the Indian batter has “emulated” Bazball.

"In the second Test, a double hundred from Yashasvi Jaiswal set the tone. In Rajkot this week, it was hundreds from Rohit and Jadeja.

“So instead of England players saying how great it is that Jaiswal has been looking to emulate them, note what he's actually doing,” Husain wrote in his column on Daily Mail.

“Yes, he is attacking, smashing sixes for fun, but crucially playing the situation. When he began second innings on Saturday, he just played normal Test match cricket, and then when he reckoned it was his time to pounce, went absolutely ballistic. It was switched-on cricket.”

England were bowled out for merely 122 in the mammoth 557-run chase in the second innings on Day 4. Their innings was wrapped up within two sessions, as India registered their biggest win (by runs) in Test cricket.