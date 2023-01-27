'Do they not want to play for Rohit?': Ojha's fierce response to Aakash Chopra's 'players want to play for Dhoni' remark

Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni are two of the most successful captains in the Indian Premier League. While Rohit has won the most IPL titles – 5 – with Mumbai Indians as their skipper, Dhoni has steered the Chennai Super Kings to four trophies so far. In international cricket, Dhoni is widely considered as one of the greatest captains of all time; he led India to victories in all major ICC tournaments. Rohit, meanwhile, took over a permanent captaincy role in international cricket in late 2021, and captained the side to semi-finals of the T20 World Cup last year.

Nevertheless, Rohit's stats as captain in the IPL remain exemplary and during a video for JIOCinema, a host of former Indian cricketers sat down to discuss Indian captains in detail. Aakash Chopra, the host, began a conversation about MS Dhoni and other former cricketers – Suresh Raina, Parthiv Patel, Rudra Pratap Singh, and Robin Uthappa – spoke highly of Dhoni's captaincy skills.

Chopra, then, stated that it seems players want to play for Dhoni whenever the wicketkeeper-batter takes the field. On this, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha had a rather unusual remark. “You made a good point. But do players not want to play for Rohit?” Ojha questioned.

Taken aback by the question a little, Chopra replied, “I've no idea. You feel more of that for Rohit than Dhoni?”

Ojha, then, cleared that he feels both Rohit and Dhoni are similar in their approach.

“I'm saying as a bowler. Both are similar. We should keep it till IPL because Dhoni bhai's record is entirely different with Team India. Rohit has just started his captaincy stint. If we talk about IPL, I've experienced this," said Ojha.

Watch the entire exchange:

Rohit will return to action as Indian captain next month, when the side takes on Australia in a four-match Test series. MS Dhoni, meanwhile, will be appearing for the Chennai Super Kings in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier L

