'Doesn't have pace. Batters are not afraid of taking him on': Ex-Pakistan captain launches brutal attack on Bhuvneshwar

He may have recorded a five-wicket haul in India's demolition of Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar is expected to turn up with both new and old ball, rather than becoming a one-trick pony in the run-up to World T20 in Australia. The senior bowler conceded 19 runs in the penultimate over against Pakistan, where India suffered a five-wicket defeat during the 'Super 4' stage. He was again given the same duty against Sri Lanka but he faltered again.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhuvneshwar redeemed himself against Afghanistan as he returned his T20 best of five wickets for four runs to help limit the opposition to 111-8. With the conditions by his side, the Indian seamer the ball to move both ways at will, leaving Afghanistan reeling at 21 for six. He also bowled 20 dot balls in the lop-sided clash in Dubai.

Despite Bhuvneshwar's fifer in India's final 'Super 4' match, former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt feels the pacer will struggle in Australia, as batters don't get intimidated by his pace.

“He is conceding a lot of runs in the death but taking wickets in the initial overs. The bowl is slightly swinging here (in the United Arab Emirates). However, good teams will easily negate this much swing. The bowling wasn't that difficult. Afghanistan's batters hit through the lines, and most of them are power hitters. They didn't have proper technique, and that's why they couldn't negate the swing,” Butt said on his YouTube channel

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Bhuvneshwar struggles with pace in death overs. He doesn't have pace, and that's why batters are not afraid of taking him on. I don't think he will be a good option for India at the T20 World Cup," he added.

Despite Bhuvneshwar's disappointing performances in death overs, India skipper Rohit Sharma said the team isn't worried about it. Rohit also dismissed the talks of bowlers being demoralised, saying that they remain confident even after losing two straight games.

"Even experienced bowlers go for runs. Bhuvi has been playing for us for so many years and has won us so many matches in death overs," Rohit said in a post-match press conference.

"When you lose a lot of questions are raised. All the boys are relaxed or chilled. We have created the atmosphere of dressing in a way that it remains the same whether it is a win or a loss. We would not judge players due to a win or loss. They have the capability, that is why they are here," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON