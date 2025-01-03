Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

"Doing what's right for the team": Manjrekar reacts to Rohit missing out Sydney Test against Australia

ANI |
Jan 03, 2025 05:47 AM IST

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Friday reacted to Rohit Sharma missing out on the Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia and said that it was right for the team.

Sydney [Australia], : Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Friday reacted to Rohit Sharma missing out on the Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia and said that it was right for the team.

"Doing what's right for the team": Manjrekar reacts to Rohit missing out Sydney Test against Australia
"Doing what's right for the team": Manjrekar reacts to Rohit missing out Sydney Test against Australia

During the time of toss, talisman India pacer Jasprit Bumrah came out in the blazer and confirmed that top-order batter Rohit Sharma opted to rest for the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney.

Taking to X, Manjrekar said that it was "typical" of Rohit Sharma for doing the right thing. He added that there was no need for the 'cloak & dagger' around the issue.

"So typical of Rohit Sharma. Doing the right thing, doing what's right for the team. But could not understand the 'cloak & dagger' around the issue. Wasn't even talked about at the toss," Manjrekar wrote on X.

https://x.com/sanjaymanjrekar/status/1874960551253864491

Despite moments of brilliance from both sides, India's batting remains a concern heading into the final game. With senior players out of form, the responsibility has fallen on the youngsters to help the team reach competitive scores throughout the series.

Australia's star pacer Mitchell Starc struggled with fitness during the Melbourne Test, experiencing upper body discomfort and rib soreness. However, he has been declared fit to play in Sydney.

Rohit's return to ongoing BGT has been marked by his lack of form and struggle to put runs across his name. The seasoned opener has just 31 runs from five innings, with an average of 6.20 in the ongoing series against Australia.

Rohit has faced criticism over his Test batting since the Bangladesh series. He amassed only 42 runs in two Test matches while averaging just 10.50

Earlier at the Sydney Test on Friday, Jasprit Bumrah-led India won the toss and decided to bat against Australia at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia : Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins , Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

India : Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant , Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah , Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On