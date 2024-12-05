‘Dominates spin’: Finch, Clarke drop ‘scary’ analogy for AUS after Rohit Sharma decides to let KL Rahul open in Adelaide

Under constant criticism from fans and former players, KL Rahul came up with perfect response during India’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth. In the first innings, Rahul registered 26 off 74 balls as India folded for 150. In response, the hosts collapsed for 104, courtesy of stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul. India's captain Rohit Sharma (2L) throws a ball as Kuldeep Yadav (L), Ravindra Jadeja (2R) and KL Rahul watch during a practice session ahead of their third Test cricket match against New Zealand at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on October 30, 2024. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)

Pushed into the opening slot in captain Rohit Sharma's absence, Rahul built a dominant partnership with opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second innings. Rahul smacked 77 off 176 balls, packed with five fours. Meanwhile, Jaiswal got a ton, slamming 161 off 297 deliveries, clattering 15 fours and three sixes. Then Virat Kohli joined the party, reaching 100* off 143 balls as the visitors declared at 487/6.

Chasing a target of 534 runs, Australia crumbled for 238, with Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj taking three-wicket hauls.

Rohit missed the first Test due to paternity leave. He returned to action during India’s practice against the Australian Prime Minister's XI and batted at no. 5. Ahead of the second Test in Adelaide, the India skipper also confirmed that Rahul would open the innings with Jaiswal in Adelaide, and he would slot in at the middle order.

Michael Clarke and Aaron Finch praise Rohit Sharma's decision

Commenting on Rohit's position in the batting order, former Australia cricketer Michael Clarke felt that it could be beneficial to the visitors as he could take a dominant approach against spinners.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, he said, “I think they have given the answer. I think he will bat at five in the Test match. I think they will leave KL Rahul at the top. Shubman Gill looked fit as well, he made some runs, looked comfortable, I think he will come back at no. 3. Virat at four and the skipper will at no. 5. But if he wants to open, he opens, if he wants to bat at no. 5, he bats at no. 5.”

“I think this is where Rohit will work out what's best for the team and go with that. I do understand that in Australian conditions, if he does bat at no. 5 now that Rahul looked good in the first Test. He is extremely aggressive, he takes on the short ball, he dominates spin bowling and I think he will look to be ultra-aggressive against Nathan Lyon through the middle of the innings. So yes, I can understand if he chooses to bat at five, I can see why,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Aussie player Aaron Finch, who was also present in the show, supported Clarke's statement. “Especially in a pink-ball Test in Adelaide, it shows the importance of the new ball. Like Clarke said, if he bats at five, with the ball which gets a little bit soft, can be hard to score. But they are so aggressive through the middle order, that will be a fascinating watch, because that team looks a lot better with Rohit at five in my opinion,” he said.

Hailing Rahul’s impact in Perth, Finch added, “KL Rahul looked the best of Indian batters, particularly in the first innings in those difficult conditions. If they leave him at the top, that's scary for Australia.”

The second Test is scheduled to begin on December 6 in Adelaide, and the visitors will be looking to extend their lead.