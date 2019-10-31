Don’t drag my name to sensationalise your opinion: Anushka Sharma on Farokh Engineer’s claim of selectors serving her tea

cricket

Film actress Anushka Sharma on Thursday took to Twitter to voice her opinion on her name being dragged into the affairs of Indian cricket. Anushka, who is married to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, primarily responded to comments made by former India wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer in an interview.

Engineer, in an interview to Times of India, had slammed the current Indian selection committee and went on to say that he had seen them serve tea to Anushka during the 2019 ICC World Cup.

“All they were doing was getting Anushka Sharma (Kohli’s wife) cups of tea,” Engineer was quoted as saying in the interview.

Reacting sharply to this comment Anushka wrote, “And the latest version of these ill intended lies is that I was being served tea by selectors at matches during the World Cup! I came to one game during the World Cup and sat in the family box and not the selectors box as reported. But when has the truth mattered when it’s about convenience!

Anushka’s outburst comes after former India cricketer Farokh Engineer launched a no-holds-barred attack on current Indian selection committee led by MSK Prasad. Engineer went to the extent of terming Prasad and Co. as ‘mickey mouse selection committee’.

“How are the selectors qualified? Between them, have they played about 10-12 Test matches. I didn’t even know one of the selectors during the World Cup and I asked him ‘who the hell he was’, because he was wearing the India blazer and he said he was one of the selectors. All they were doing was getting Anushka Sharma cups of tea,” Engineer said in an interview to Times of India.

