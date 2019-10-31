Rohit Sharma reacts to MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours

cricket

Irrespective of the stage, irrespective of the position, MS Dhoni looms large over Indian cricket. He is out of action since India’s exit from the World Cup, but no discussion is complete without mentioning him or without speculations over this future. The men who matter in Indian cricket have all weighed in on the subject, and while the common consensus is that the former skipper should be the judge while determining his future, there are other voices which seem to suggest that Team India have already moved on.

Limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma is the latest to speak out on Dhoni’s retirement rumours. Rohit, who was speaking to reporters in Delhi few days ahead of 1st T20I against Bangladesh, said such talks originate from outside the dressing room as they haven’t come across any such news.

“We don’t hear anything about these things. You guys make these things up,” Rohit said.

Dhoni hasn’t featured for Team India since their World Cup exit in July and the former India captain isn’t part of the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh either. Following the announcement of 15-member squad, chief selector MSK Prasad had revealed they are ‘moving on’ from Dhoni.

“We are moving on, we are very clear. Post World Cup we have been clear. We started backing (Rishabh) Pant and wanted to see him do well. He may not have had the best of matches but we are clear, we are focusing on him only,” Prasad had said.

“We’re looking at younger options after the World Cup, so you can understand our thought process. We definitely had a chat with Dhoni and he also endorses our view of backing youngsters.”

