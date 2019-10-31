e-paper
India vs Bangladesh: ‘Very excited’ - Rohit Sharma has his say on India’s maiden Day-Night Test

Ind vs Ban: The Indian cricket team will be playing their first ever Day-Night Test match when they take on Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 22.

cricket Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:21 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
File image of India cricketer Rohit Sharma
File image of India cricketer Rohit Sharma(AP)
         

Even as the Indian players gear up to be a part of the maiden Day-Night Test at the Eden Gardens against Bangladesh from November 22 to 26, limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma said that he was part of a pink ball game in Duleep Trophy and he loved the experience.

Also Read: 1st IND-BAN T20I to take place in Delhi despite ‘very poor’ air quality

“Very excited as it is the first time. I can’t say about others, but I played one match in Duleep Trophy with pink ball and it was a good experience. The opportunity has come and will try to do well and win the game,” he said on the sidelines of an event in the capital on Thursday.

Asked about being made the stand-in skipper every time Virat Kohli is rested, Rohit said that leading the team is an honour in itself.

“These (things) are not in our hands. One or 100 matches, it is an honour. When we were growing up, it was all about playing for the country. I have captained the team and the experience has been good and I don’t think about for how long I should be made captain. Whenever I get the chance to captain the team, I try and enjoy that,” he pointed.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly’s selfie at Bangalore airport is ruling the internet

Rohit has been in the pink of form and the batsman said that he will continue to look to give his best every time he takes the crease. “I always try to do well and for me, the thought is to not stop. My job is to keep performing and I see it that way. Be it Bangladesh or West Indies after that or when we go to New Zealand,” he said.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 17:18 IST

