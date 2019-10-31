Sourav Ganguly’s selfie at Bangalore airport is ruling the internet

cricket

If there any doubts about the fact that Sourav Ganguly is still one of the most popular figures in Indian cricket then that was taken care of by Ganguly himself on Wednesday. Ganugly, who was appointed the 39th BCCI President about a week ago, was swarmed by fans in Bangalore airport. The former India captain took a selfie and shared it on his Twitter handle to express gratitude to the fans.

Ganguly was Karnataka’s capital Bangalore to meet his former teammate and current head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) Rahul Dravid.

“At the check in airport of Bangalore...love of people makes u feel so grateful,” Ganguly shared a picture of him on Twitter standing at the check-in of the city airport and can be seen surrounded by people.

Ganguly and Dravid met at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium where they discussed the roadmap to revive the NCA.

Dravid’s presentation focused on the current age-group programmes, rehabilitation facilities and a roadmap for junior cricket in the country. Ganguly reached the NCA facility early in the day accompanied by all other BCCI office-bearers. “President Ganguly was all ears while Dravid gave the presentation,” Jayesh George, BCCI joint secretary, said.

It is also reported that the BCCI chief, along with other officials of the board, also visited the proposed site for the new NCA building in the city.

The former Indian skipper has been on the go ever since his appointment as the BCCI President. Within his first week of appointment, he convinced skipper Virat Kohli for the Day-Night Test following which he persuaded the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to turn the second Test on their upcoming tour to India a pink-ball affair.

The 47-year-old has already stated that he will make sure that the domestic structure in Indian cricket improves and for that, he has also started taking different measures.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 10:41 IST