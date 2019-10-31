Glenn Maxwell announces break from cricket in the middle of Sri Lanka series

cricket

In a surprising move Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell decided to go on an indefinite from cricket in the middle of the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Maxwell is believed to have taken the decision to deal with his mental health issues.

Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday announced that Maxwell will go on a break and will not be a part of the final T20I at Melbourne against Sri Lanka as well as the upcoming series against Pakistan. There was no clarity on Maxwell’s comeback date. He has been replaced by D’Arcy Short in the Australian squad for the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka, which the hosts have already captured by virtue of winning the first two games comprehensively.

“Glenn Maxwell has been experiencing some difficulties with regards to his mental health. As a result, he will spend a short time away from the game. Glenn was proactive in identifying these issues and engaging with support staff,” CA’s Support Team psychologist Dr Michael Lloyd said in an official statement.

Maxwell recently played a knock of 62 runs against Sri Lanka in the first T20I against Sri Lanka and this knock enabled Australia to post 233 runs in the match.

In the second T20I, the all-rounder did not get a chance to come out to bat, as David Warner and Steve Smith chased down Sri Lanka’s total of 117.

The well-being of our players and staff is paramount. Glenn has our full support.

“Cricket Australia will work collaboratively with Cricket Victoria’s support staff to ensure Glenn’s well-being and his reintegration into the game. We ask that everyone gives Glenn and his family and friends space; and respects their privacy at this time,” CA’s Executive General Manager of National Teams Ben Olive said.

“Even though he had that incredible innings in Adelaide and fielded like a genius, I don’t think he got much joy out of it,” Australia head coach Langer said in Melbourne. “He’s not having that much fun at the moment, even though he has that smile on his face when he plays.

“He’ll get assessed in Melbourne in the next day or so and like all injuries, we’ll work out where he’s at and when he will play again, hopefully happier and healthier which is more important.

“That’s the mask he puts on, it’s his armour, his energy and the way he plays. He’s the great entertainer but underneath the mask - you probably just sense it. When you build relationships with people you sense when they’re not quite right and I asked him the day before the Adelaide game and that’s when he said we probably need that little chat.”

Maxwell has played 110 ODIs, 61 T20Is and 7 Tests for Australia.

Australia squad for the final T20I against Sri Lanka: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

The Australia vs Sri Lanka final T20 is slated to take place on Friday.

