Thursday, Aug 08, 2019

‘Don’t really know how to sum up’: Dale Steyn reflects on his Test career that spanned 15 years

The 36-year-old, who made his Test debut against England in 2004, scalped 439 wickets in 93 matches and is South Africa’s all-time highest wicket-taker in the format.

cricket Updated: Aug 08, 2019 13:12 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
File image of former South Africa Test player Dale Steyn.
File image of former South Africa Test player Dale Steyn.(AFP)
         

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn, who has retired from Test cricket, believes it’s impossible for him to sum up his career in red-ball cricket. The 36-year-old, who made his Test debut against England in 2004, scalped 439 wickets in 93 matches and is South Africa’s all-time highest wicket-taker in the format. Steyn, on Wednesday, made a heartfelt post on social media where he expressed gratitude to all those who congratulated him after he announced his retirement from Test cricket.

“What a ride. Just a quick thank you to everyone for the kind messages over the last two days. Simply blown away by all the people who have messaged/congratulated me. Thank you,” said Steyn on Instagram.  

“What does one say when they retire? I don’t really know how to sum up almost 15 years of red ball throwing, to be honest it’s actually impossible to even try. What I can say is that I’ve loved every second of it, from the best to the worst days, it’s been awesome! Maybe I’ll try jot it down in a book one day, so I guess you’ll have to wait till then.”

“Here’s to a few more years of white ball though, apparently that 20/20 stuff is pretty fun,” he added.

Steyn, who announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, will continue to play ODI and T20 cricket.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 13:12 IST

