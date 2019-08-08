e-paper
Thursday, Aug 08, 2019

Colin Ackermann shatters T20 World Record with unbelievable spell, watch video

South Africa’s Collin Ackermann recorded the best bowling figures in the history of T20 cricket during a Vitality Blast T20 match between Leicestershire and Warwickshire.

cricket Updated: Aug 08, 2019 15:56 IST
Press Trust of India
London
Colin Ackermann shattered T20 World record.
Colin Ackermann shattered T20 World record.(Twitter/Leicestershire)
         

South African spinner Colin Ackermann claimed a new Twenty20 world record when he took seven wickets for just 18 runs in an English county match. The 28-year-old, playing for Leicestershire, took the wickets of Michael Burgess, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes, Liam Banks, Alex Thomson, Henry Brookes and Jeetan Patel in his side’s 55-run over Warwickshire at Grace Road on Wednesday.

Malaysian bowler Arul Suppiah held the previous world record when he claimed 6-5 for Somerset against Glamorgan in 2011.

“It hasn’t really sunk in. I’m sure I’ll remember this game for a long time,” the Leicestershire captain said after the visitors, chasing 190 to win, were dismissed for 134.

“I think it’s the first time it’s really turned at Grace Road. I tried to use my height and get a bit of bounce.

“I wanted to get the batters to hit into the bigger side of the field and mixed up my pace.” He added: “Never in a million years (did he think he would set a world record). I’m a batting all-rounder.”

Wawrickshire skipper Patel said: “You can’t take away from a great display of bowling. Colin’s spell put them in the ascendancy.”

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 09:47 IST

