‘Don’t wander out’: Ashwin uses ‘Mankad’ law to warn people about Covid-19 threat

cricket

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 12:55 IST

India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin came up with an innovative way to educate one and all as to how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the world. More than 405,000 people have been infected by the virus while in excess of 15,000 people have lost their lives and these figures keep growing with every passing day.

Ashwin took to social media to share a picture of himself and Rajasthan Royals’ batsman Jos Buttler. On this day last year, then Kings XI Punjab captain Ashwin got the better of Buttler during an Indian Premier League clash.

As Buttler ventured out of the crease, Ashwin took off the bails at the non striker’s end and the Englishman was subsequently given out. Similarly, Ashwin reiterated that to deal with coronavirus, one has to stay indoors to stay safe.

Hahaha, somebody sent me this and told me it's exactly been 1 year since this run out happened.



As the nation goes into a lockdown, this is a good reminder to my citizens.



Don't wander out. Stay inside, stay safe! #21DayLockdown pic.twitter.com/bSN1454kFt — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 25, 2020

Ashwin’s post read: Hahah. somebody sent me this and told me it’s been exactly one year since this run out happened. As the nation goes into a lockdown this is a good reminder for my citizens. Don’t wander out. Stay inside, stay safe.”

When a bowler runs out a batsman in this fashion, it is informally called Mankad-ing. The name for such run outs was coined when Vinoo Mankad ran out Bill Brown twice at the non-striker’s end before delivering the ball in India’s tour of Australia in 1948. The Australian media called the act unsportsmanlike, however, the then Australian captain Don Bradman supported Mankad’s action.

Ashwin sent this important message out a day after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country, as part of government’s stringent efforts to tackle coronavirus disease Covid-19.

“This virus is spreading very quickly across the world. It spreads like wildfire. Looking at the experience of these countries, the successful way to tackle the spread of virus is social distancing,” PM Modi said in his address to nation on Tuesday.