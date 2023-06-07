Don't have access to Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar? Here's how to watch India vs Australia WTC Final for free in India

The World Test Championship final begins on Wednesday as Team India takes on Australia at The Oval. This will be India's second-successive appearance in the titular clash of the tournament; in the last edition – which was also the maiden in its history – India had faced a disappointing defeat to New Zealand. This year, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, the side had qualified for the final during its last bilateral series of the edition against Australia.

Rohit Sharma (L) with Pat Cummins(PTI)

The final of the tournament, branded as the ‘Ultimate Test’, will be telecast live on Star Sports and streamed on its digital platform, Disney+ Hotstar. However, an official release of the International Cricket Council (ICC) also confirmed that the broadcast of the final will be free in India on government-owned television channel Doordarshan's ‘DD Sports’.

“In India, the Star Sports network will showcase the English World Feed and provide regional coverage in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu. Their digital platform Disney+ Hotstar will show live coverage of each day’s play. India’s public broadcaster Doordarshan will also carry live coverage of each day’s play via their DD Sports channel,” the release read.

The ICC also informed that the telecast of the final is estimated to reach a global audience of nearly 700 million.

“The final of the second edition of the championship, that ran from 2021 to 2023, will be broadcast across the globe to attract a potential audience of 700 million people across 100 territories through ICC’s official broadcast licensees,” it said.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was at the position during the side's appearance in the inaugural final two years ago, stated in the release that India have a chance to go “one better” this time.

“India and Australia have had some epic encounters in the past, and they are two tough sides who will give everything to lift the mace. This is The Ultimate Test, and it will take not only talent and flair but a lot of grit and determination to come out on top. India have been in the final before and this is a chance for them to go one better,” he said.

