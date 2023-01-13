'Don’t know what was discussed on commentary': Irfan Pathan blasted on Twitter for Kuldeep Yadav analysis

Kuldeep Yadav has made a stunning return to the Indian team and is now looking to cement his place in the side for the 2023 ODI World Cup. In eight matches he played in the 50-over format last year, Kuldeep picked 12 wickets at an economy rate of just just under 5. And on Thursday, in the second ODI against Sri Lanka, he finished with 3 for 51 in 10 overs. Curious about Kuldeep's stunning return, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan put up a tweet analysing the changes the spinner made to his bowling routine, but was blasted for his post by ex-India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan.

Irfan felt that Kuldeep's impressive return was down to his change in bowling routine. Sharing screenshots of Kuldeep's bowling videos from 2019 and the match against Sri Lanka in Kolkata, Irfan concluded that the spinner has changed the angle of his run-up.

"Kuldeep Yadav has changed his run up angle that has changed his alignment & that is helping him to bowl quicker. Fantastic work by him," he tweeted.

Laxman, a former spin bowler, disagreed with the analysis saying that geting the body to balance has allowed Kuldeep to spin more through the air and hence be more effective.

"I don’t know what was discussed on commentary. Bowling fast does not help a spinner. You HIT THE NAIL ON THE HEAD, BALANCE YOUR BODY will allow Kuldeep to spin more through the air, hence being more effective. MORE SPIN MORE BITE OF THE PITCH, that’s why they are called Spinners," he replied.

"If they bowl quick it will skid of the pitch and not be effective. Bowling slower through the air, spinning more and a good finish is required. Bowl with the body and not your hand alone," he added.

India will play the final ODI match of the series against Sri Lanka on Sunday at Greenfield Stadium.

