Don’t let 2-2 fool you; India's superpower of belief turns draw into a win twice in 10 days

How often does a draw feel like a win? Better than a win, actually? Ask the Indian cricket team. Mohammed Siraj is the leading wicket-taker in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. (@BCCI X)

How about twice in ten days, will be the riposte.

Ten days back in Manchester, with not just a Test but the series on the line, India dug deep to pull off a great escape, batting out 143 overs in the third innings to earn an honourable stalemate and keep the series alive. They were down 1-2 coming into The Oval; they couldn’t win the series, but they had a chance to draw it.

And that’s precisely what they did on a magnificent Monday. They took the scenic route to the finish line, but what sights they showed us along the way. What thrills they provided. How many nails do they cost us? How many heartbeats did they make us skip? How much they frustrated us, and then, at the end of it all, how much they delighted us.

How could Mohammed Siraj not be the principal protagonist? One of those who, for some strangely inexplicable reason, has seldom found just reward for his tireless efforts, he appeared destined to be portrayed as the villain of the piece for letting Harry Brook off the hook when the England marauder was only 19, on Sunday. But having tested his mettle and his character, the cricketing gods finally smiled benevolently on him. They chose him to be the hero, the star, the one-time lieutenant who is now a general, and not by default. Justice may have been delayed, but it certainly hasn’t been denied.

Siraj was the master puppeteer on Monday morning, simply unstoppable, commanding attention with his craft, his control, his mastery. He gets a lot of credit for the size of his heart, and it is immensely humongous, make no mistake. That large heart often takes centre stage and deflects attention from his skill, but Siraj is exceptionally skilful; let’s never forget that. Strong. Unyielding. Driven. Ambitious. Passionate. Patriotic. But also, a master of pace bowling. He calls cricket his first love. Tell us something we didn’t know, Siraj.

Siraj was ordained to apply the finishing touches to a rip-roaring series that shredded scripts and developed a mind of its own. For 24 days, India and England had traded punches and counter-punches, to the gut, to the heart, to the body, to the mind. In the end, it was fitting that nothing separated them. Absolutely nothing. India’s margin of victory in the final Test was only six runs – one blow, really. But what an impact that margin will have on this young team, on its young captain who attracted his fair share of doubters two months back when he was named as Rohit Sharma’s successor, but who now stands vindicated, who has come through a baptism by fire with his reputation enhanced, his standing elevated.

No wonder this 2-2 scoreline feels like a massive victory. After Leeds, and their timid, unsuccessful defence of 371 in the fourth innings despite the presence of the best bowler in the world, India could have rolled over. After all, they were a side in transition; this was their first Test series without Rohit, without Virat Kohli, without R Ashwin. They could have slipped into self-pity, they could have rued the what-might-have-beens, they could have mentally disintegrated. But they had belief. In themselves individually, and in each other as a collective. They believed they could do more than just compete. They believed they were better than the five-wicket loss at Headingley. They believed they could lift themselves. They believed they could deliver the knockout blows. Let’s never underestimate the power of belief, ever again.

And so, two weeks later, without Jasprit Bumrah, they crushed – crushed – the hosts by 336 runs in Birmingham. Their largest margin overseas. The power of belief, you see. But not just blind belief, not just belief as an amorphous entity. Belief in their skills and mettle. That’s why, on the final morning at The Oval with England needing 35 and India needing four wickets, Siraj awoke at 6 AM, and downloaded an image of his hero, Cristiano Ronaldo, in a Manchester United shirt, his right forefinger stretching heavenwards like an umpire proclaiming his decision, with the word ‘BELIEVE.’ headlining the photo, and made it his cellphone wallpaper.

This series has been one for the ages. A celebration of Test cricket, a joyous coming together of two wonderful teams that refused to take a backwards step. Experienced England, in their backyard, fierce young new India looking to make that backyard their very own. 0-1, 1-1, 1-2, and eventually, 2-2. After 25 days of yo-yoing, wildly fluctuating fortunes. Why would this drawn series not be akin to victory for Gill’s warriors? Moral victory, you might quibble, but victory, nevertheless.