'Don't see many teams hitting 200 against them. They're dangerous team': India batter's huge remark on PAK before T20WC

Pakistan completed an impressive series victory in a tri-nation contest at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday as the Babar Azam-led side beat 2021 T20 World Cup runner-up New Zealand by 5 wickets in the final. But what left many stunned by Pakistan's win was that it was orchestrated by their middle order line-up, which has been subject to immense criticism since their run to the Asia Cup final last month. India batter Abhinav Mukund have been among them, who feels Pakistan could be a “dangerous” side in the coming 2022 T20 World Cup which will begin from Sunday onwards in Australia, given their unique style of playing in T20 cricket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Twitter moments after Pakistan's win, Mukund posted a thread of three tweets where he talked about the side's unusual style of playing. He feels that while their batting has remained “old school”, which has been the reason for many of their recent defeats, with their “spectacular” bowling line-up the plan might work for them in the World Cup.

ALSO READ: Mitchell Starc threatens to run Jos Buttler out at non-striker's end but decides against it at the last moment

“So Pakistan have won the tri series without their famed openers not firing. Got me thinking, is it a good thing or a bad thing? I can't seem to come to terms with it. They have just stuck to playing the old school brand of cricket which has failed them many times but...It worked today. And it might just work with their spectacular bowling line up. Don't see many teams hitting 200 against them and if they do this style of keep wickets in hand might not work. But it just so happens 160-170 totals fit right in their agenda,” he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mukund also pointed out a rather unusual batting stat of Babar and Mohammad Rizwan showing the relation between the number of balls they face per innings to Pakistan's winning probability based on the number.

“Since Jan 2021, Babar has crossed 30 balls 14 times and they have won 10 out of the 14 times. Rizwan has crossed 30 balls 29 out of the 43 times and they won 23 out of those 29 times. Miraculously when both of them do it, they've won 6 out of 7 times,” he wrote.

“They are a dangerous team, but only time will tell if their style of play is outdated or not. The only T20 cricket team who still plays like this IMO, its a risky proposition but with a bowling like theirs they can afford to do it. Highly doubt they will change tactics.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pakistan will begin their campaign against India in the 2022 T20 World Cup, on October 23 at the MCG.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON