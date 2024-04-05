 'Don't test my patience...': Shaheen Afridi breaks silence on losing Pakistan captaincy to Babar Azam | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

'Don't test my patience...': Shaheen Afridi breaks silence on losing Pakistan captaincy to Babar Azam

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 05, 2024 12:54 PM IST

Amid the Pakistan captaincy fiasco, Shaheen Afridi posted an Instagram story which comprised a 29-second clip

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi on Friday ended his silence on the fiasco around his removal from the post of T20I captain. Less than a week back, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took a massive U-turn as they reappointed Babar Azam as the white-ball leader, two months before the start of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies, thus drawing curtains on Shaheen's one-series stint as T20I skipper.

Shaheen Afridi (R) and Babar Azam of Pakistan(Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)
Shaheen Afridi (R) and Babar Azam of Pakistan(Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

Babar stepped down from the leadership role across formats last November after PCB made wholesome changes in the administration after the 2023 ODI World Cup where Pakistan failed to make it past the league stage. Shaheen was soon named the leader in T20I cricket while Shan Masood was handed Test captaincy.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Under Shaheen, Pakistan incurred a 1-4 series loss in New Zealand and it was followed by a poor captaincy outing for Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League 2024, where the franchise picked up a solitary win in 10 matches.

ALSO READ: 'BCCI showing Mayank Yadav videos of Shaheen, Haris Rauf': Pakistan reporter shown no mercy over bizarre 'T20WC' claim

However, the saga plunged into further crisis after it was reported that Shaheen was furious over the statement attributed to him on the PCB website. In the press release put out by PCB on Babar's appointment, it was stated that Shaheen pledged to support the Pakistan batter saying: "Our aim is the same, to help Pakistan become the best team in the world."

Amid the fiasco, Shaheen posted an Instagram story which comprised a 29-second clip of a lion while the words read: “Never ever put me in a position where I have to show you how cruel and ruthless I can be. Don't test my patience. Because I might be the kindest and sweetest person you've ever met, but once I reach my limit, you'll see me do the things that no one thought I was capable of doing.”

Babar's captaincy tenure will resume with a five-match T20I home series against New Zealand followed by a contest against England in late May before they take off for the T20 World Cup.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and get exclusive insights with the DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / 'Don't test my patience...': Shaheen Afridi breaks silence on losing Pakistan captaincy to Babar Azam
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On