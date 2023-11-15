'Don't think Rohit Sharma is...': Sunil Gavaskar gives blistering take on India captain's batting style at World Cup

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar strongly believes that skipper Rohit Sharma will not change his batting approach for the high-voltage clash between India and New Zealand at the ICC World Cup 2023 on Wednesday. After recording a perfect nine in the round-robin phase, Rohit and Co. will meet their 'bogey' team in the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium. Team India had quite a similar run at the World Cup 2019 before the Men In Blue were outplayed by New Zealand in the semi-finals.

Gavaskar is expecting fireworks from Rohit(HT-AFP)

Despite having a woeful run against the Black Caps in the ICC events, Rohit and Co. will start as favourites at the Wankhede Stadium. Ending its 20-year jinx against the Kiwis, Rohit's Team India has advanced to the knockout stage after defeating New Zealand in the league phase. Riding on Virat Kohli's brilliant 95-run knock, India defeated New Zealand for the first time at the One Day International (ODI) World Cup since 2003.

Aiming to emulate the likes of MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly by taking India to the final of the 50-over World Cup, Rohit has earned plaudits for showcasing his aggressive style of batting at the ICC tournament. According to batting legend Gavaskar, the veteran opener will continue to go after the bowlers in the initial overs of the Indian innings. Teaming up with opener Shubman Gill, Rohit has regularly laid the foundation for massive totals at the World Cup 2023.

'Rohit hasn't been bothered about any personal landmarks'

“Well, I don't think Rohit Sharma is going to change his game because that's how he's playing throughout this tournament. He hasn't been bothered about any personal landmarks or milestones. He's looking to get the team up to a flying start because what that does, it puts the opposition under pressure and gives his team the platform from where they can then capitalize on the remaining 40 overs,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

'He's really going to slam back'

The India skipper has hit 60 sixes in the ODI cricket this season. No batter has smashed more maximums than Rohit in a calendar year. Averaging 55.88, Rohit has amassed 503 runs in nine matches at the 2023 World Cup. "So in the first 8 -10 overs, he's really going to slam back at the bowling and he’s putting the opposition on the back foot with that attacking batting. He also has a very able and very capable partner as Shubman Gill, whose note no with behind him. He's almost matching him stroke for stroke," Gavaskar added.

