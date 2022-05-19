'Don't think you caught it on camera but he didn't know it was going to him': Stoinis 'couldn't believe' Lewis' catch

Kolkata Knight Riders needed just 3 runs off 2 balls with Rinku Singh, who had smashed Marcus Stoinis for two sixes and a four in the first three balls of the last over, on strike. It would be an understatement to say that the odds were in KKR's favour. But the next delivery changed everything. Stoinis bowled it full and wide, Rinku, instead of getting a good connection, ended up slicing it. The ball, however, did not appear to have the legs to carry to the deep point fielder but the fielder Evin Lewis, certainly did.

Lewis covered good ground and then stuck his left hand out to grab a sensational catch that would go on to turn the match on its head. Rinku had to depart for a superb 15-ball 40 and Stoinis with 3 required off 1 ball, dished out the perfect yorker to uproot Umesh Yadav's off stump and complete a narrow 2-run win for LSG.

After the match, Stoinis said he wasn't sure whether Lewis actually picked up the ball early. He couldn't believe it when the West Indies player, who did not get to bat, had taken such a stunning catch.

"I don't know if you caught it on camera but I don't think he knew it was going to him. We’re giving him Man of the Match. He chilled all game and he was so looking forward to batting, and then he ends up pulling out a one-handed blinder. I couldn't believe it stuck. That’s the game,” Stoinis in the post-match presentation ceremony.

The Australian all-rounder was smashed for four through the covers followed by two massive sixes at the start of his over, making him believe that he should have completed his quota in the middle.

"Initially, my feeling was I should've bowled through the middle. At the start of the over you play a bit to the conditions, a bit to the long boundary, a bit to what the batter wants to do. As things get worse, you go towards what you like to bowl and what works for you. That's a learning for me. Feel more comfortable going for the straighter yorker. We're always aiming at something - at the feet of the batters, at the stumps, at the cones in practice," he said.

LSG's victory on Wednesday confirmed their spot in the IPL 2022 playoffs and made them a strong contender to finish in the second spot. Whereas, KKR's campaign came to an end with 12 points in 14 matches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON