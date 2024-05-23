'Don't think you've won IPL just by beating CSK': Ambati Rayudu lands sucker punch on RCB after RR knock them out
After RCB lost to RR in the Eliminator, Rayudu said aggressive celebrations after beating one team like CSK can't get you trophies.
Former India and CSK batter Ambati Rayudu took a dig at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans after their team was knocked out of IPL 2024. RCB lost to Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in the Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The defeat extended their wait for an IPL trophy to 18 years. This was the second time in the last three seasons that RR knocked RCB out in the playoffs. RCB had lost to RR in the Qualifier 2 in IPL 2022.
The loss also ended RCB's six-match long winning streak in the 17th edition of the tournament. The Faf du Plessis led-side won six matches on the bounce to script a miraculous turnaround and sneak into the playoffs despite having a forgettable first half of the tournament.
RCB beat Chennai Super Kings in a virtual knockout encounter to knock the five-time champions out of the tournament. The victory sparked wild celebration in and around the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Videos showed some CSK fans being treated with hostility by their RCB counterparts.
Rayudu said aggressive celebrations after beating one team like CSK can't get you trophies. The team has to perform with the same hunger in the playoffs to win the title.
"If you talk about RCB today, it shows that only passion and aggressive celebrations don't win you trophies. You need to plan. You didn't get the IPL trophy just by reaching the playoffs. You have to play with the same hunger. Don't think you will win the IPL trophy just by beating CSK. You will have to come next year once again," Rayudu said on Star Sports.
Highlighting the franchise's issues, Rayudu said RCB doesn't show enough faith in the Indian players. He gave Virat Kohli's example to state that no one else apart from the former India captain has stood up for the team.
"They need to show more faith in Indians, especially in Indian talent. I don't think in the past 16 years any Indian batter apart from Virat Kohli has scored more than 1000 runs, and Virat is at 8000. That shows that you don't have any confidence in Indian talent," he added.
