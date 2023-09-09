'Dravid knows they are the backbone of India's middle-order': Kishan vs Rahul vs Iyer debate settled by Kaif

India face Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup in Colombo on Sunday. India will be aiming for a win and get their Super 4 campaign off to a flying start. India faced Pakistan in their tournament opener, but the match was called off after the first innings. Pakistan, on the other hand, have already won their first Super 4 match against Bangladesh.

India's Ishan Kishan played well against Pakistan in the group stage but he might not find a place in Super 4 as Rahul is back(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the match in Pallekele, India had a top-order collapse with Rohit Sharma (11), Shubman Gill (10) and Virat Kohli (4) departing cheaply. Then a fightback from middle-order batters Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) saw India post a respectable total of 266 in 48.5 overs. But due to rain, the second innings couldn't take place and both teams shared a point each respectively. The Super 4 stage will also see KL Rahul return to the squad, although it is not known who he could replace.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The wicketkeeper-batter missed the first two games due to fitness issues and has joined the squad. Speaking on Star Sports, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif opined that Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are the side's backbone in the middle order.

"Rahul Dravid will know that both (Rahul and Iyer) are the backbone of the Indian middle order and that they will need game time. Ishan played really well, and that's good because there's healthy competition in the team," he said on Star Sports.

"However, if an in-form player sits out, then it's not a problem because Dravid will want to see Rahul bat at No.5. He has good numbers at No. 5, and you will want him and Iyer to get game time and have that form when they play the first World Cup game against Australia," he further added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, he also warned the team management about the workload pushed on players. "India have seen what happened with Jasprit Bumrah where he was cleared to play by the NCA but then got injured again. So they will need to be careful with Iyer and Rahul and check on how much they need to play and when they need to take breaks. You don't want to give them too much load before the match begins. That's why Rahul Dravid and the trainers are present there", he stated.

The Asia Cup is also a preparatory event for Dravid and Rohit, considering that the upcoming ODI World Cup will be held in India from October 5 to November 19.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON