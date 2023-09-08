Yuvraj Singh leads birthday wishes for Shubman Gill with brilliant 'World Cup' tweet, Dinesh Karthik posts KKR throwback

Considered to be one of the best young cricketers in the world, Shubman Gill turned 24-years-old on Friday (September 8) and will be celebrating his birthday in Colombo. Gill is currently on international duty with Team India, who are participating at the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. Shubman Gill is celebrating his 24th birthday on Friday.(AP)

Gill was in fine batting form during their previous fixture against Nepal, where they won by 10 wickets. Initially, Nepal were bowled out for 230 in 48.2 overs in a rain-hit match, courtesy of a half-century from Aasif Sheikh (58 off 97 balls). Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj bagged three wickets each.

India were set a target of 145 runs in 23 overs due to the DLS method and reached 147/0 in 20.1 overs. Captain Rohit Sharma smacked an unbeaten knock of 74* runs off 59 balls, including six fours and five sixes. Meanwhile, Gill also remained unbeaten, clattering 67* off 62 deliveries, packed with eight fours and a maximum.

The win helped India earn a berth in the Super 4 stage and it was also their first win of the tournament. Their opener against Pakistan was called off after the first innings due to rain in Pallekele. The first innings saw India get bowled out for 266 in 48.5 overs. Rohit (11) and Shubman (10) disappointed in that match and India were saved by knocks from Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87).

Meanwhile, India legend Yuvraj Singh wrote, “Happy birthday Gill sahab congratulations on the World Cup call-up! Hope you score loads of runs with your mighty bat and your even mightier determination god bless, lots of love @ShubmanGill.”

Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik posted a brilliant KKR throwback photo with Gill. He captioned it as, “Wishing you a very happy birthday @ShubmanGill. Have a smashing birthday and keep smashing runs for India!”

Gill came under the spotlight during the U-19 World Cup in 2018, where he vice-captained India. He smacked 372 runs at an average of 124.00 at the tournament and batter at no. 3 as India won the title. He hammered a matching 102* vs Pakistan in the semi-finals and was hailed by legends like Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly. He is part of Rohit's 2023 ODI World Cup squad, which will be held in India. He will be opening the innings for India and will be looking to put in a good display.

