Dravid provides major update on Shubman Gill's availability for India's 2023 WC game vs Australia: ‘We have 36 hours…’

On Friday morning, it was reported that India's star opener Shubman Gill's availability for the World Cup opener against Australia on Sunday was in uncertainty due to illness. Gill, who has delivered outstanding performances in one-day internationals this year, amassing 1,230 runs from 20 matches at an impressive average of 72.35, is under close observation as India prepares to kick off their campaign in Chennai. His participation in the crucial match was uncertain pending his recovery, reportedly from dengue.

India will meet Australia in their opening match on Sunday and two days prior to the game, head coach Rahul Dravid has finally provided an update on Gill's health. While Dravid didn't confirm whether the young opener would be available for the Australia game, he didn't out-rightly deny Gill's potential involvement either.

“He’s certainly feeling better today," Dravid said during a press conference.

"The medical team is monitoring on daily basis. We have 36 hours, we’ll see what decision they take. He’s certainly feeling better today.”

When pressed further, Dravid stated that Gill will continued to be monitored. “Medical team hasn’t ruled him out as yet.

"We’ll keep monitoring him on a day to day basis. We’ll see how he feels day after tomorrow,” Dravid said.

Gill has been one of the top performers for India in the fifty-over format this year; in addition to being the highest run-scorer for the side this year, the youngster was also the top run-getter in the previous month's Asia Cup, amassing 302 runs in six innings. He smashed a century and two fifties in the tournament.

In case Gill remains unavailable for the clash on Sunday, Ishan Kishan could be promoted to the top-order with the youngster opening the Indian innings alongside Rohit Sharma.

World Cup begins with a bang

England, considered one of the top contenders for the World Cup title in the 2023 edition, faced a rather shocking defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the opening match on Thursday. Jos Buttler's men endured a nine-wicket loss, conceding a 283-run target with over 13 overs to spare.

