Dravid's pat, hug from Siraj: Ashwin came close but left out of India XI at 11th hour of World Cup final vs Australia

India went ahead with an unchanged Playing XI for the World Cup 2023 final against Australia today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But did you know… the build-up to the toss was anything but straightforward for Rohit Sharma? Yes, Rohit and the team management were so tempted seeing the dry surface that going by the scenes that unfolded, India almost gave Ravichandran Ashwin a game ahead of Mohammed Siraj.

Ravichandran Ashwin in conversation with Rahul Dravid.(Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pitch being used for the World Cup final is deck number 5. Although it's the same surface on which the India vs Pakistan game was played on October 15, it's wearing a very different look. There are several cracks on the pitch, mirroring a Day 3 Test match surface. Hence, with lack of pace and Ashwin showing a bit of vulnerability against spin – such as against South Africa in the second semi-final – Ashwin playing in as a third spinner was huge possibility.

Also Read: India vs Australia Live Score and Updates World Cup final

The India off-spinner, who has been on the sidelines the entire tournament batting the first game against this very opponent, was seen bowling with a tape in hand, probably getting ready to mark his run-up. Ashwin was seen emerging from the dug out and on his way out, received a pat on the back from Rahul Dravid, nodded at his head coach and walked out to the ground to have a look at the pitch. This was the first indication of the management fancying giving Ashwin a game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With no Siraj to be seen, Ashwin started rolling his arms over. Remember again… for the first time since October 8, but as the clock ticked towards 1.30 PM IST, things and the management's mindset began to change. After Ashwin was seen warming up for approximately 20-odd minutes, out walked Siraj. He thundered towards the practice pitches, but instead of going about his business, walked up to Ashwin and had a brief chat with him. The two spoke, hugged before Ashwin returned back to the dugout as Siraj took center-stage. And as it turned out, Rohit and India fielded an unchanged XI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While there's not much that can be predicted about Siraj's chat with Ashwin, it could well have to do something about perhaps Dravid sending a message. Or it could be absolutely nothing. Maybe India were better off sticking to a combination that has given them six wins on the bounce after the injured Hardik Pandya was replaced by Mohammed Shami. With Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav being the two spinners, India feel they have enough to strange Australia, who will be chasing.

Pat Cummins opted to bowl, but Rohit pointed out that he was looking to bat anyway. With both captains happy with the outcome, India began their proceedings, and believe it or not, irrespective of the nature and pace of the wicket, India teed off early with Rohit taking flight. They were however dealt a blow, with Mitchell Starc removing Shubman Gill cheaply for four, but with Rohit dealing in boundaries and Kohli creaming the left-arm quick for three fours in an over, India maintained the scoring rate and brought up the fifty in seven overs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON