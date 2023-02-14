‘Dreamt of playing in WPL’: 'Heartbroken' England star shares emotional tweet after finding no bidders in auction

The auctions for the highly anticipated Women's Premier League (WPL) took place on Monday, which saw a total of 87 players being sold to the five franchises for a sum of ₹59.5 crore. Smriti Mandhana, who kicked-off the event, was in high demand and was finally roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹3.4 crore. The franchise also made some notable addition in the form of Richa Ghosh, Megan Schutt, and Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, among others.

If we look at other Indian stars, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was bought by Mumbai for ₹1.8 crore, while all-rounder Deepti Sharma was purchased by UP Warriorz for ₹2.6 crore.

Star batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who played a crucial knock in the T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan, also went for above ₹2 crore, while powerful hitter Shafali Verma got ₹2 crore.

While there was good news for many, few had to swallow a bitter pill after finding no bidders in the exciting auction, which was conducted by Mallika Sagar.

One among them was England cricketer Danielle Wyatt, who was left gutted after the auctions. In an emotional social media post, the England star wrote: “Dreamt of playing in the WPL. Heartbroken. Congrats to all who got picked up. India is a wonderful place to play cricket”

Wyatt is part of England's squad at the ongoing T20 World Cup in South Africa. She scored 11(9) against West Indies and was packed for 16(13) by Ireland as England won both the matches comfortably.

Among the overseas talent, Australia's Ashleigh Gardner and Wyatt's England teammate Natalie Sciver emerged as the most expensive players. The franchise splurged a lot of money on both talents, with Gujarat acquiring Gardner for ₹3.2 crore, and Sciver going to Mumbai Indians for same amount.

Another England star Sophie Ecclestone was sold for ₹1.8 crore to UP Warriorz.

