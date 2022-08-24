‘Earlier it was Sachin, Dravid, Inzamam...’: Wasim Akram's unusual take on Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram said the recent bombardment of criticism towards Virat Kohli has been largely 'unnecessary'. The former cricketer and arguably one of the greatest left-arm pacers to have ever played the game, said he would not want Kohli to get back to his best in the Asia Cup 2022 match against Pakistan but he is certain that the former India captain, whom he described as 'one of the greatest of all times,' will be back to his world-beating best sooner rather than later.

"First of all let me start by saying that criticism from Indian fans against Kohli has been unnecessary. He is one of the greatest of all times not just in this era. He still fit as a fiddle. He is still one of the best fielders in the Indian squad. As they say class is forever and that is Virat Kohli. Hope he doesn't come back to form against Pakistan but he will come back eventually," said Akram in a press conference organised by Star Sports, the official broadcaster for Asia Cup.

Kohli, who used average close to 60 in till 2019 ODI World Cup, has seen a drop in the last couple of years. Since his last hundred, Kohli is averaging just a shade above 35 in ODIs, which may have been pretty good for others but is way below Kohli's lofty standards.

On Babar being compared with Kohli, Akram said comparisons are part and parcel of the game. In his time, the tussle was among Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Inzamam-ul-Haq. Previously it was among Sunil Gavaskar, Javed Miandad and Zaheer Abbas.

“The comparisons are only natural. When we played people used to compare Inzamam, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar. Before that it was Sunil Gavaskar Javed Miandad, G Vishwanath and Zaheer Abbas,” he added.

Akram, however, was quick to add that the current Pakistan captain has long way to go before being compared to Kohli.

"Babar has been very consistent, because he has got the right technique. He is very hungry and very fit. He is still a young captain but is learning very fast. However, comparisons with Virat it is too early.

"Babar is on the right track to be where Virat Kohli is but to compare him with him at this stage is too early. But he is absolutely on the right track to be one of the modern greats," said Akram in a call with longtime rival and friend Ravi Shastri.

