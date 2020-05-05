e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ECB cancels contracts of players signed up for ‘The Hundred’

ECB cancels contracts of players signed up for ‘The Hundred’

With the tournament delayed, the ECB has sent a letter to the players informing them about the termination of their contracts.

cricket Updated: May 05, 2020 11:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
London
England and Wales Cricket Board
England and Wales Cricket Board(ECB)
         

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has cancelled contracts of the players who were due to participate in the inaugural edition of ‘The Hundred’ which was pushed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new 100-balls-per-side format, to be played by eight teams in separate men’s and women’s tournaments, was scheduled to be held between July 17 and August 15 but had to be postponed because of the pandemic.

The franchises in the men’s competition had already selected their squads in a draft in October, while the women’s teams were also in the process of completing their squads.

But now with the tournament delayed, the ECB has sent a letter to the players informing them about the termination of their contracts.

“We can confirm that a letter terminating current player contracts has been issued today to all involved,” the BBC quoted an ECB statement.

“This letter is necessary paperwork to legally update and inform players of the situation, which follows a notification last week around the launch of the new competition being moved to 2021.

“We are working closely with PCA on a number of options for players regarding next year’s launch.” The 100-ball competition was postponed last Thursday due to global travel restrictions in the wake of the highly-contagious disease which has left more than 2 lakh dead so far worldwide and over 30 lakh infected.

Due to the health crisis, the ECB had also suspended its domestic season until at least July 1.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
India should consider a big stimulus to revive Covid-19-hit economy: Abhijit Banerjee
India should consider a big stimulus to revive Covid-19-hit economy: Abhijit Banerjee
India’s Covid-19 tally at 46,433 with 3,900 new cases in 24 hours
India’s Covid-19 tally at 46,433 with 3,900 new cases in 24 hours
India a step closer to making key drug to treat Covid-19
India a step closer to making key drug to treat Covid-19
Will produce more aggressive seamers: Akhtar on coaching India pacers
Will produce more aggressive seamers: Akhtar on coaching India pacers
Not having Aarogya Setu on your phone might get you booked
Not having Aarogya Setu on your phone might get you booked
Delhi schoolboy who discussed raping girls on Bois Locker Room chat group questioned
Delhi schoolboy who discussed raping girls on Bois Locker Room chat group questioned
Sports cars rule Times Square after lockdown restrictions ease in New York
Sports cars rule Times Square after lockdown restrictions ease in New York
How India fared after easing restrictions
How India fared after easing restrictions
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news