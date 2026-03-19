ECB suffers from Dukes ball shortage amid war, only half the stock available: '...I’d have had a word with Trump'

English cricket could soon run into an unexpected hurdle, with a looming shortage of Dukes balls casting a shadow over the upcoming season. The ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran has disrupted key routes through the Gulf, affecting shipments from the subcontinent to the UK. What was once a routine supply chain has now become costly and uncertain, with airlines reportedly tripling freight charges. The ripple effect of the ongoing war is being felt beyond geopolitics, as the England cricket faces a practical challenge that could impact preparations and match readiness in the months ahead. England cricket grapples with Dukes ball shortage. (X Image)

The English cricket season is due to begin on April 3, but there is already a worrying shortfall. The Dukes balls set to be used for home Tests and the County Championship, involving all 18 first-class clubs, are in limited supply, with only about half the usual stock available at this stage of the season.

Dilip Jajodia, who owns British Cricket Balls Ltd, the makers of Dukes, spoke openly about the situation, pointing to the ongoing Gulf conflict as the key reason behind the disruption. He said counties have already been told to manage with reduced supplies, while shipping delays and a freight backlog have only added to the challenges ahead of the new season.

"We’ve got a major crisis right now with this bloody Gulf War nonsense. We’ve got to ration clubs by giving them 50 per cent of their balls at the start of the season, and then manage the problem. We’ve got plenty of stuff in the factories in the subcontinent ready to go, but the airlines are not taking the freight, because there’s a logjam," Jajodia told DailyMail.

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Jajodia further highlighted the sharp rise in transportation costs, explaining how the ongoing situation in the Gulf has made shipments both difficult and expensive. He pointed out that routes through the Middle East have been heavily affected, with safety concerns and disruptions pushing freight charges significantly higher, adding another layer of strain to an already challenging supply situation.

"The rates have gone up too. A box of 120 cricket balls would be charged normally by airlines at about $5 a kilo. The last quote I got was $15 a kilo. Most of the stuff goes through the Middle East, but if you’ve suddenly got rockets flying around, you’ve got a major problem," he added.

“Please don’t attack anybody before…” Jajodia struck a lighter note while reflecting on the situation, adding: “If only I had known this was going to happen, I’d have had a word with Donald Trump. Please don’t attack anybody before the cricket season starts!”

An ECB official admitted to DailyMail that, “It’s been a bit of a wake-up call for everybody.”

Making a Dukes ball is a long, multi-step process rather than a simple factory job. The leather begins as British cowhide, which is first treated and tanned in Chesterfield. It is then shipped to South Asia, where skilled craftsmen hand-stitch each ball with care. Once completed, the balls are transported back to the UK, where they are prepared and distributed for professional use across the domestic season.