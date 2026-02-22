ECB warns Hundred franchises over obligations as Pakistan players face possible snub: Report

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) came under scrutiny earlier this week after reports suggested that Pakistan players could be overlooked by the four Indian-owned teams at The Hundred’s inaugural player auctions next month, for which more than 60 Pakistani cricketers have registered. However, according to a recent BBC report, the ECB has written to all eight franchises, reminding them of their obligations. 67 Pakistan players signed up for The Hundred auction

Earlier, BBC reported that Pakistan cricketers may not be considered by the new Indian investors, similar to their long-standing absence from the IPL. Following the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, only a handful of Pakistan players have featured in IPL-owned tournaments during the league’s global expansion.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould had said last year that he expected “players from all nations to be selected for all teams” in The Hundred and emphasised that “clear anti-discrimination policies” were in place.

The latest report added that although the ECB sold stakes in all eight teams last year, it has retained overall control of the competition. However, its direct influence has reduced following the arrival of new private investors.

While the ECB cannot compel franchises to sign specific players, any allegation of discrimination would require clear supporting evidence. The board does, however, retain the authority to refer franchises to the Cricket Regulator, which can initiate an investigation if warranted. The ECB can also impose its own sanctions if necessary.

The BBC report followed former England captain Michael Vaughan urging the ECB to take a firmer stance on the issue.

“The ECB need to act fast on this,” Vaughan wrote on X. “They own the league and this should not be allowed to happen. The most inclusive sport in the country is not one that allows this to happen.”

Last year, before the new investors assumed control, only two Pakistani players, Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim, featured in the tournament.

This year, 67 Pakistani players have registered for the auction, including high-profile names such as Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.