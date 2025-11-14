Eden Gardens back in business: The show finally returns to the theatre of VVS Laxman’s dreams

Think Eden Gardens, and the memories come flooding back – some good, many not-so-good. Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the opening Test between India and South Africa. (Hindustan Times)

The not-so-good include the World Cup semifinal heartbreak against Sri Lanka in 1996, when the match had to be halted due to crowd trouble and awarded to Arjuna Ranatunga’s men with the hosts out for the count. The Asian Test Championship league fixture against Pakistan in 1999, when Shoaib Akhtar bamboozled Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar off successive deliveries, crowd issues reared their ugly head, and the match was completed (Pakistan winning after being 26 for six on day one) in front of empty stands.

At the top of the oh-so-good, indisputably, is that Test against Australia in 2001, when VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid orchestrated a fightback of a lifetime that was sealed on the final day by Harbhajan Singh and Tendulkar. And the 2016 T20 World Cup league clash against Pakistan tilted the hosts’ way by the magnificence of chase master Virat Kohli.

Laxman has termed Eden the ‘theatre of his dreams’, echoing a sentiment nurtured by his role model, also from Hyderabad, Mohammad Azharuddin. At one point, the Eden could – and did – host nearly 100,000 electric, excited, and excitable fans. Even though it has since been downsized to 68,000 following the introduction of bucket seats ahead of the 2011 World Cup, it is still India’s most vibrant, colourful, and happening cricketing venue.

India hold a 13-9 win-loss record in 42 Tests in Kolkata since 1934; eight of those victories (against only one loss, to England in 2012) have come in 12 outings from 2001. Yet, the first of two Tests against South Africa, beginning on Friday, is also the first Test at this iconic ground for nearly six years.

Strangely, almost incomprehensibly, the last Test at Eden Gardens was in November 2019, in the first-ever pink-ball fixture in India. The game lasted a mere 161.2 overs, India trooping out victors by an innings and 46 runs with nearly nine full sessions to spare. Since that historic outing, India have played 24 home Tests at 15 different centres, including four in Ahmedabad and three at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. And yet, Eden Gardens has been assiduously overlooked, for reasons beyond just cricketing, one suspects.

South Africa have a strong bond with the Eden, which heralded their return to international cricket after 21 years in the wilderness. South Africa’s cricketing isolation, stemming from their apartheid policy, began in 1970; it only ended in November 1991 when Clive Rice’s side flew over for a historic three-match One-Day International showdown whose opening act was in front of over a lakh frenzied fans in Kolkata.

Every single member of that touring party will recall with total fondness and moist eyes the raucous reception they received from the time they touched down, with thousands lining the streets to cheer them on as they wended their way to the hotel. Apprehensive at how they’d be received by the outer world, even if they had had no role to play in their country’s racially divisive landscape, they were awe-struck by the show of affection and warmth. There couldn’t have been a better advertisement for India’s well-earned reputation as welcoming hosts than the teeming thousands that made the city and the nation proud.

It was also at the Eden that South Africa scored their first Test victory in India, in December 1996, by a massive 329 runs. Left-handed opener Gary Kirsten, who subsequently coached India to the 50-over World Cup crown in 2011, starred with centuries in both innings, and Lance ‘Zulu’ Klusener celebrated his debut with eight second-innings wickets as India were fired out for 137 in the fourth innings.

South Africa have lost their two subsequent Tests here, in 2004 and more famously in 2010 when Harbhajan Singh’s dismissal of Morne Morkel in the final 15 minutes of day five extended India’s lease over the No. 1 Test ranking. They also don’t have the fondest memory of their last visit to the Eden, when they were shot out for 83 to lose their 50-over World Cup league tie to the hosts by a whopping 243 runs 24 months previously. But armed with the tag of World Test Champions, they believe they have the fortitude, the wherewithal and the resources to replicate the deeds of Hansie Cronje’s Class of 2000, who crushed India 2-0 to register the Proteas’ only series victory on Indian turf.

Of all the venues in India, the Eden is the one that suits South Africa the best. Despite the recent surge in their spin stocks, the Proteas are still a pace-dependent bowling unit; fast bowlers have enjoyed a better average and strike rate at this Indian ground over the last 15 years than anywhere else, statistics that should encourage Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen. If, with a bit of luck to augment their unquestioned class, they can make a statement at Eden, not only will it set the series up nicely but also return to Kolkata, one of India’s original five Test venues (alongside Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Kanpur), its rightful hosting status.