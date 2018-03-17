Eden Gardens to host Indian cricket team’s lone T20 against West Indies in November

The one-off Twenty 20 International during West Indies’ tour of India later this year, will be held on November 4 at Eden Gardens, Cricket Association of Bengal President Sourav Ganguly said today.

The West Indies will tour India for a full series between October and November featuring three Tests, five One Day Internationals and one-off Twenty20.

“We will host the Caribbean Team for the one-off T20 international at the Eden Gardens,” Ganguly said.

Ganguly further announced that a new look Eden Gardens may also host the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) qualifiers if Pune fails to host it.

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has originally been awarded the play-off matches (Eliminator and Qualifier-2) of the IPL-11.