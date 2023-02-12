'Either Smith or Labuschagne have to...': Sunil Gavaskar makes bold claim after India crush Australia in 1st Test

With Rohit Sharma and Co. hammering Pat Cummins' Australia in the series opener of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Saturday, legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar has fired a massive warning to the visitors ahead of the second encounter at New Delhi. A magnificent century from veteran opener Rohit and Ravindra Jadeja's heroics paved the way for India to register a massive win over Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Visitors Australia folded for 177 in the 1st innings after skipper Cummins won the toss and opted to bat on a turning Nagpur pitch. While all-rounder Jadeja (5/47) emerged as the pick of the bowlers in the 1st innings, spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin bagged a five-wicket haul in Australia's second essay. Indian skipper Rohit smashed a historic century before Ashwin-inspired Team India bowled out Australia for 91 in 32.3 overs to seal a famous win at Nagpur.

ALSO READ: India star released from Test squad ahead of second match vs AUS in Border-Gavaskar Trophy, to take part in Ranji final

Reflecting on India's clinical performance in the 1st Test, former Indian skipper Gavaskar predicted a 4-0 scoreline of the four-match series between the two top-ranked teams. Speaking to India Today after the conclusion of the 1st Test, Gavaskar opined that Australia are heavily relying on the batting performances of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. "I would predict a 4-0 scoreline. The way Australia lost, they need a great start in the second Test. Either Steve Smith or Marnus Labuschagne have to score enough runs. If that doesn't happen, the Indian team will win the series by 4-0," Gavaskar told India Today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

World No.1 batter Labuschagne top-scored (49) for Australia in the 1st innings of the visitors. After playing a patient knock of 37 off 107 balls in Australia's first essay at Nagpur, former Australian skipper Smith remained unbeaten on 25 off 51 balls in the 2nd innings. However, Smith's lone warrior act went in vain as India won the 1st Test by an innings and 132 runs. Indian all-rounder Jadeja was named the Player of the Match for his all-round show. India will meet Australia in the 2nd Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 17.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON