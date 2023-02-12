India star released from Test squad ahead of second match vs AUS in Border-Gavaskar Trophy, to take part in Ranji final

After decimating Pat Cummins' Australia in the series opener of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in Nagpur on Saturday, Rohit Sharma's Team India has made a noteworthy change in their star-studded squad prior to the second encounter of the bilateral Test series in New Delhi. Rohit's sublime century and Ravindra Jadeja's all-round show paved the way for hosts India to pummel Australia in the 1st Test of the three-match series at Nagpur's Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

With Team India set to host Australia next in New Delhi, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed that pacer Jaydev Unadkat has been released from the Indians quad ahead of for 2nd Test match against the visitors. As per the media advisory, the All-India Senior Selection Committee in consultation with the Indian team management has decided to release Unadkat from India’s squad ahead of the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The apex cricket board of India has also confirmed that Jaydev will now join the Saurashtra squad, which recently secured their spot for the Ranji Trophy final. The summit clash of the Ranji Trophy will be played between Saurashtra and Bengal from 16th February at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

