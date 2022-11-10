'Either we aren't batting well or maybe SKY, Kohli...': Hardik Pandya's huge remark on India's star duo amid WC semis

In conversation with former England skipper Nasser Hussain prior to the start of the blockbuster clash between the Jos Buttler-led side and India at the T20 World Cup 2022, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya showered praise on the batting duo of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. Under the leadership of veteran opener Rohit Sharma, Pandya-starrer Team India squared off against England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking ahead of the blockbuster meeting between India and England, Pandya showered praise on in-form batters Kohli and Suryakumar. Batting superstars Kohli and Suryakumar have been leading the batting charge of the Rohit-led side at the T20 World Cup 2022. Former Indian skipper Kohli is the leading run-getter in the 2022 edition of the World Cup.

ALSO READ: No place for Kohli and SKY as Pant picks 2 England superstars in his T20I dream team before IND vs ENG WC semi-finals

"Sometimes I feel that either we aren't batting well or maybe they (SKY, Kohli) are from different planet (laughs). Especially Surya as well. You know Virat (Kohli) has been doing this for years. I still think he (SKY) got his international opportunity two years late. God is really kind still and he has been fantastic for us,” Pandya said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former Indian skipper Kohli has amassed over 250 runs at the T20 World Cup. Kohli's partner-in-crime Suryakumar accumulated 225 runs in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. Speaking ahead of the high-voltage clash, all-rounder Pandya also opened up about dealing with pressure situations.

“Every ball will matter from here. Very excited. At the same time, trying to keep calm and follow the processes that got us here. A lot of people keep asking how do you find yourself calm in these situations. A lot of that comes from preparation. If you prepare well and tick all the boxes, if you're confident about your skills, you will be calm," Pandya added. Either India or England will meet Pakistan in the summit clash of the T20 World Cup 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON