Ellyse Perry etches name in cricket history after sensational six-wicket haul against MI in WPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore star all-rounder Ellyse Perry registered her name in record books with a scintillating bowling performance against Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League match on Tuesday. Perry produced a brilliant spell to dismantle the Mumbai batting line-up at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Ellyse Perry scripted history with a six-fer against MI in WPL 2024

The Aussie star claimed a six-wicket haul to become the first bowler in the league to achieve the feat. Perry came late into the attack but created a massive impact by claiming six wickets for just 16 runs in her quota of four overs.

S Sajana became her first victim in the 9th over and after that, there was no stopping for her. She went on to claim six wickets in a row for RCB. From number 2 to number 7 Mumbai batters all became Perry's victim.

The 33-year-old also became the first player in both men's and women's cricket a century and 6-fer in first-class, List-A and T20 career.

Ellyse Perry's Highest score in every format

First Class - 213*

List A - 147

T20 - 103*

Ellyse Perry's Best figures in every format

First Class - 6/32

List A - 7/22

T20 - 6/15

Perry was also involved in the first wicket of Hayley Matthews as she took a fine catch at square leg to end the Windies star's stay in the middle.

The 33-year-old got the ball to nip back from the crease consistently to clean up four batters and trap two in front of the wicket to drain the life out of defending champions Mumbai, leaving them tottering at 82 for 7 in 13 overs. She hit the timbers of Harmanpreet Kaur, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar.

She kept on striking at regular intervals as Mumbai failed to recover from her wrath and were bundled out for just 113 in 19 overs. She picked two wickets each in 9th, 11th and 13th over to produce one of the best bowling spells in women's T20 cricket history.

In her final over, Perry flattened the off stumps of Pooja Vastrakar (6) first and then deceived Nat Sciver-Brunt (10) with another inward seam delivery to complete a record six-wicket haul.