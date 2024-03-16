Ellyse Perry receives framed broken window gift after heroics in RCB's WPL 2024 Eliminator win vs Mumbai Indians

Ellyse Perry ran the show as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2024 Eliminator, on Friday. The win saw RCB enter the final, where they will take on Delhi Capitals. Perry was on fire, performing with both bat and ball as RCB sealed a narrow five-run win. Ellyse Perry received a framed broken window as a gift.

The match began with RCB captain Smriti Mandhana winning the toss and opting to bat. RCB had a stuttering start, losing openers Mandhana (10) and Sophie Devine (10) early. Meanwhile, no. 4 batter Disha Kasat was dismissed for a seven-ball duck. But Perry came to the rescue, just as she did in their final league game against the same opponent. Batting at no. 3, Perry slammed 66 off 50 balls, packed with eight fours and a six as RCB posted 135/6 in 20 overs, setting a target of 136 runs.

Chasing 136, MI could only reach 130/6 in 20 overs, with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur top-scoring for her side with a knock of 33 runs off 30 balls. Meanwhile, Shreyanka Patil took two wickets for RCB and Perry, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Sobhana Asha bagged a dismissal each.

After the match, Player of the Match Perry received a special gift from one of the WPL sponsors. During the league phase, the Aussie all-rounder hammered a massive six against UP Warriorz, which went right through the window of a cat, which was parked near the boundary. Perry received the broken window, which was also framed, as a gift for her match-winning display.

Speaking after the match, Perry said, "We are ecstatic to get an opportunity to be in the final. To defend a low total like that is awesome. The girls kept calm and pretty awesome performance from the spinners at the end. You gotta take the opportunity when it comes. Nice for me the last couple of games, it has fallen my way."

"The way we stayed calm against such a good side is exceptional. The way the girls have come together after last season and we have really enjoyed each other's company on the field and off it. Overall we hung in there, the girls kept contributing, the old adage of runs on the board in a big game holds true I suppose and it did tonight. Can't wait [for the final]," she further added.